Zoning proposal sparks conversation about future of Devon-Central business area in Edgebrook

News analysis by BRIAN NADIG

A conversation has begun on whether demolishing existing storefronts in the Edgebrook business district and replacing them with taller, dense developments would be best for the community — and in particular for the vitality of the commercial area.

A preliminary proposal for 5400-16 W. Devon Ave. calls for the construction of a five-story building with 52 apartments, 42 parking spaces and about 5,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space

The proposal requires the densest zoning classification, B3-5, for a neighborhood business district, as up 106 apartments would be allowed on the 21,240-square-foot parcel, although the zoning ordinance likely would include a “Type 1” restriction limiting the number of units to 52 or whatever the agreed upon number is.

A rooftop recreational deck is being considered, and access to the 42 ground-floor parking spaces would be accessible from the rear alley. Normally one parking space per unit is required, but a parking reduction is allowed due to the proximity of the Edgebrook Metra Train Station. No parking would be provided for the commercial tenants.

Under the zoning code, 20 percent of the apartments, which would include one- and two-bedroom units, would have to be meet affordable housing criteria, although a partial buyout of the requirement is possible. The affordable criteria calls for reduced rents for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income.

The site includes the former Starbucks Coffee space and several existing businesses, including King Pho, Domino’s Pizza, Sunflower Early Learning Academy and Mona’s Sweet Spot Cake and Dessert. Those businesses would have to close or relocate under the current proposal, which calls for the demolition of the existing structures.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) recently discussed the proposal with representatives of business and community groups and cautions that discussions on the proposal are in the very early stages and that no decisions have been made.

Gardiner has said that the proposal may be a “little aggressive” and that he plans to seek initial feedback from the groups and immediate neighbors before a public meeting, if the project were to merit further discussion.

The initial feedback given to Gardiner and posted on social media has been varying.

Supporters say “the same” cannot continue and a shot in the arm of potential new customers could help, pointing to the success of large residential developments in nearby suburban business districts.

One business owner said that many older Edgebrook residents want to remain in the neighborhood if they can find a place where they don’t have to worry about exterior maintenance and landscaping and that new rental units in the area could be an attractive alternative.

Others have said the scope of the project should be scaled back, expressing concerns that more parking would be needed given that tenants likely would have a car. They argue that while there is nearby Metra service, CTA bus options are far from great.

Concerns also include a possible precedent-setting impact of the 60-foot-tall project, as this and other tall structures could create a canyon effect on Devon. Conversations on this and other proposals may include how to make Edgebrook denser while maintaining some of its quaint features.

Also discussed has been the impact of an expected 12-to-14 month construction phase of a large development and its potential impact on businesses located near site.

Years ago there was a proposal for a seven-story development for the block. At the time concerns were raised it would be too tall and dense given that there are single-family homes just to the north of Devon. Some argued that the south side of the 5400 block of Devon would be a more appropriate location given there are no homes immediately behind it.

Edgebrook is not the only community having this conversation.

In Edison Park, residents are worried about the recent closing of four restaurants. A daycare in planned for the site of three of those restaurants. In addition, the Chicago Public Schools is seeking to build a pre-school in the business district, where there was once a carpet store. CPS already has opened a pre-school in the Edgebrook commercial district.

On social media some Edison Park residents have called for mixed-use development to help re-energize the business area.

Development conversations can sometimes be contentious but are often necessary.

Alderman Gardiner (Edgebrook) and 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano (Edison Park) will be listening and talking to lots of residents in the coming months.

They say change never comes easy.

(photo by Rob Mandik)