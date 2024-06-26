Norwood Park, Sauganash zoning plans deferred; Portage Park pot dispensary okayed 

(Rendering of existing storage facility, where cannabis dispensary would open in portion of ground floor)

Editor’s note: $110 million proposal for Six Corners at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave. continues to be stuck in committee. OnJune 25 it was again deferred at the request of Ald. Gardiner. For more details, see this June 12 article:

by BRIAN NADIG

The City Council Zoning Committee at its June 25 meeting deferred proposals for a residential lot subdivision in Norwood Park and a home addition in Sauganash and approved several proposals for the Portage Park area.

A property owner is seeking to subdivide an existing 50-foot-wide lot at 5842-44 N. Navarre Ave., requesting the property to be rezoned from RS-2 to the less restrictive RS-3. Under the proposal the existing house on the site would be demolished and be replaced with two new 30-foot-tall homes.

“We told (project representatives) the alderman will never support that type of spot zoning,” 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio said. The entire block is zoned RS-2, with varying lot widths.

Napolitano requested the deferral and is seeking for the zoning application to be withdrawn.

The committee also deferred a hearing on a proposal to rezone a parcel at 5743 N. Kingsdale Ave. after no representatives of the project responded when the matter was called up to be heard at the meeting.

Under the proposal the property would be rezoned from RS-1 to RS-3 to allow for a new upper-floor adding to the existing single-family home.

A spokesperson for Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) said that project representatives have not reached out to the ward office to present or discuss the plans. Public notices of the zoning request were mailed to nearby property owners, and no objections have been raised to the alderman’s office, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the committee approved an amendment to an existing planned development to allow the establishment of a cannabis dispensary at 3631-37 N. Central Ave. The site includes ground-floor storefronts in a self-storage facility.

The 30th Ward Zoning Advisory Committee recommended approval of the proposal to Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th). A community meeting on the proposal was held in the spring.

The committee also approved the rezoning of a property at 4041-43 N. Melvina Ave. from RS-2 to RS-3 to allow for construction of a new two-story house and detached two-car garage. A existing home on the site would be demolished.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) issued a letter in support of the proposal.

The committee also voted to rezone a property at 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. from B1-3 to B3-3 to allow for more types of commercial uses.

Property owner Marc Sussman said that one of the building’s tenants, the National Veterans Art Museum, plans to relocate to Jefferson Park near Higgins and Milwaukee avenues and that the zoning change would help attract more prospective tenants. B3 zoning is the predominant zoning classification in the business district and allows for more types of retail and restaurant uses.