Merchants learn about smash-resistant window overlays, as burglary spree, robberies raise concerns

16th (Jefferson Park) Police District commander Thomas Hanrahan helps demonstrate the effectiveness of glass protected by a security overlay. He and several others were unable to break the glass using a sledgehammer.

by BRIAN NADIG

Many of the victimized businesses in an Oct. 14 smash-and-grab burglary spree on the Northwest Side lost little or nothing in terms of stolen cash but were left with the hassle and expense of replacing doors, windows and cash registers.

One of the those businesses paid $1,200 to a board-up service and is now saving the plywood in case there’s another break-in. That Edgebrook business has had to endure two other burglaries, according to the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District.

The district and Alderman James Gardiner (45th) hosted a business safety meeting on Oct. 28 at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., to address concerns about recent commercial burglaries and robberies.

“You’re going a great job” of taking precautions by leaving registers open and visible with no cash in them, district commander Thomas Hanrahan told merchants.

“If they get a good amount (of cash), they’ll come back but here they weren’t getting anything,” Hanrahan said.

District business liaison officer Theresa Tuttle said that about half of the approximately 20 burglaries during the spree occurred in the district and in most of those instances no cash was reported missing. She added that leaving a register open with no money and visible from the outside may deter some burglars from even breaking in.

The crew was driving a stolen Kia that exited the Edens Expressway and worked its way through the Edgebrook area and then south on Milwaukee Avenue, Tuttle said.

At one point officers came across the Kia but it took off, and Chicago Police Department policy prohibits chases in cases of property crimes, according to police.

Hanrahan said that detectives are reviewing video footage of the burglaries and, with additional help from license plate reader cameras, are recreating the route driven by the Kia.

One of the goals is to catch the offenders on camera with their masks off.

Hanrahan recalled how a masked thief in district stole a wallet from a vehicle but when he used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a store he had his masked off, enabling police to identify him.

The Kia eventually was found in Calumet City, and it is being processed for possible DNA or other evidence, Hanrahan said. “These investigations take time,” he said.

It is suspected that the masked offenders in the Oct. 14 break-ins also were part of the same group which committed about two-dozen burglaries on the North Side on Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to police.

Members of the crew appear to be juveniles, police said.

Gardiner said that he invited long-time 45th Ward business American Thermal Window, 5304 N. Milwaukee Ave, to give a presentation on preventative measures which businesses can take to make glass doors and windows more smash resistant. Bricks, rocks and other objects are being used to break glass in the burglaries.

Company representatives said that there are different types of “security overlays” available for doors and windows. Hanrahan and several audience members — with a sledgehammer in hand — were unsuccessful in their attempt to smash a window display at the meeting.

They said that this overlay material was successful in thwarting two burglary attempts at a suburban gaming establishment. First thieves tried using a sledgehammer and then later the same day they were seen on surveillance footage unsuccessfully trying to pry the overlay off. For more information, call the window showroom at 773-773-3131.

Burglary crews seem to focus on cash registers, ATM machines or gaming machines, Hanrahan said.

One merchant said that the state’s new law requiring businesses to accept cash for transactions under $500 starting in 2028 will create additional safety challenges, as thieves may assume stores and restaurants are more likely to have cash on hand. An increasing number of stores are going cashless for security and bookkeeping reasons.

Also at the meeting, Hanrahan said that a man suspected in several commercial robberies in Jefferson Park has been charged in connection with one incident and is under investigation for others.

The man is being held in a medical housing division at Cook County Jail, according to county records. Several businesses have reported robberies or other disturbances in which he reportedly entered establishments and caused problems.

Hanrahan said that the district works with numerous law enforcement agencies and is participating in a new motor vehicle theft mission team, which includes Area Five detectives and officers from the area’s four police districts. The number of reported auto thefts in the 16th District this year is 437, about 4 percent higher than last during the same period but 26 percent lower compared to 2024.

In other business-related crime, a store’s door was hit by a bullet on Aug. 15 during a shootout at the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., and police found about two dozen shell casings in the area. A suspect was charged in October with the attempted murder of a CTA security guard in connection with the incident, and two other suspected shooters remain under investigation.

One of the owners of a smoke shop at 5612 W. Irving Park Road was fatally shot inside the business on Oct. 1. No arrests have been reported in connection with the incident.

A 23-year-old man reported being robbed and beaten on Oct. 10 while at an after-hours party inside a recording studio in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.