Opinion: The company you keep is latest controversy in 45th Ward

by BRIAN NADIG

“Never dull in 45.”

That’s how the topsy-turvy dynamics of the 45th Ward have been described by aldermen, committeemen and journalists in the past 25 years

It seems anything can blow up, at any time, into a “controversy.” Sometimes it’s an ex-alderman parking his boat on a city street, sometimes a politico using language out of “The Sopranos” when referring to women, and sometimes it’s the company you keep.

The latest example involves what at least initially appeared as an innocent Facebook post by Chicago mayoral contender Alexi Giannoulias in which he praised Alderman James Gardiner (45th) at his reelection kickoff fundraiser.

The two pose together for a picture, have a couple of laughs, and shake a few hands. And then the muck hits the fan.

45th Ward Democratic committeeperson Michael Rabbitt wasn’t happy, expressing concern in a public letter that a leading contender for mayor shouldn’t be cozying up to one of the City Council’s more conservative members, especially at a time when Democrats took back Congress as part of its efforts to defeat the MAGA movement.

The Chicago Tribune saw his letter of complaint and ran with it.

Rabbitt is supporting aldermanic candidate S Gronkiewicz-Doran in their campaign to defeat Gardiner, who once served as the ward’s committeeperson.

Rabbitt said that his focus will be getting S elected to the 45th Ward aldermanic seat and that he probably won’t endorse anyone for mayor.

And then fireworks went off. Rich Miller of Capitol Fax said “Disavow this guy now, Alexi,” Eric Zorn gave his two cents, and a horde of comments either supporting or criticizing the two officials were made on social media.

Rabbitt and Giannoulias later talked, and Rabbitt said Giannoulias apologized and said his attendance at the fundraiser was a “mistake,” according to the Tribune.

The Giannoulias campaign later told the newspaper that it disputes Rabbitt’s characterization of the call, and Gardiner has said that Giannoulias told him he didn’t apologize to Rabbitt for attending his event .

The Giannoulias campaign issued a statement stating it is trying to build a broad-based coalition and that it would not be formally endorsing any candidates in next year’s city election.

Is any of this a surprise?

Giannoulias likely will need some conservative and moderate Northwest Side voters to support him if he’s to become mayor and he wants to make as many friends as possible right now — and as few enemies, which seems to be backfiring at the moment.

It’s not unusual for politicians to show up at fundraisers for other elected officials without formally endorsing them. Giannoulias’ Facebook page has hundreds of pictures with other politicos, and one can likely make a mountain out of a molehill because of those too if one is inclined. That’s what politicians do. They hang out together, usually on the taxpayer dime.

It’s also not unusual for progressives, moderates and conservatives to team up to sponsor community events, and on Nov. 19 Giannoulias’ Secretary of State office is co-hosting a mobile DMV event at the Copernicus Center with state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10). They both support Dems 45.

As for Rabbitt and Gardiner, they’re not — and probably never will be — political allies.

Gardiner, who is seeking his third term, is no stranger to controversy. He’s been sued multiple times and currently himself is suing the city and its Board of Ethics, which fined Gardiner for ethics violation only to later reverse course and drop the case. He’s the one who apologized at a City Council meeting for calling women hurtful names in messages.

Gardiner, a firefighter, has strong support from the trades, police and fire unions. He supported school board candidates not backed by the Chicago Teachers Union — the opposite of who Rabbitt supported.

Rabbitt has been in the news lately, as he was one of the “Broadview Six” defendants, all who had all charges eventually dropped by the feds in a case that appears to have been mishandled from the start, with allegations of improper communications with a grand jury, which initially refused to indict.

Rabbitt said that he’s not afraid to speak out about injustices and will continue to do so.

As for Gardiner, being friendly with a top mayoral contender can be good politics and optics. Gardiner was not on good terms with Lori Lightfoot and that continued with Brandon Johnson. But that didn’t stop Lightfoot from posing with Gardiner in pictures.

If Gardiner wins, he could have a mayor who is also an ally.

And regarding that Giannoulias’ post with Gardiner? It will likely remain. Giannoulias already has an endorsement from the powerful and progressive SEIU, and a picture with Gardiner is probably not changing that. It just upsets some people. A lot.