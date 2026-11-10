by BRIAN NADIG At least two Acura vehicles were reported stolen over the weekend in Jefferson Park, with one of them crashing moments later near Milwaukee and Lawrence avenues and read story
Acura cars reported stolen in Jefferson Park, as thieves crash one of the vehicles into tree, fence
by BRIAN NADIG
At least two Acura vehicles were reported stolen over the weekend in Jefferson Park, with one of them crashing moments later near Milwaukee and Lawrence avenues and the other being picked up by a license plate reader camera on the West Side, according to Chicago police.
A 2021 Acura RLX was reported stolen at about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, while it was parked in the 5500 block of North Linder Avenue, according to police.
Linder residents reported that there were three vehicles with masked individuals doubled parked on their block as the Acura was being stolen and that responding officers just missed the thieves.
About 10 minutes later the Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Milwaukee Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and a fence in front of the former CVS parking lot at 4777 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said. The car sustained extensive damage, and the occupants fled the area, police said.
About 15 minutes after the crash, another stolen Acura from the area was spotted by a license plate reader in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, not far from Garfield Park, police said. The 2023 Acura ZDX was parked in the 5200 block of North Leclaire Avenue when it was stolen early Sunday, police said.
It’s not clear if the same crew stolen both Acuras, police said.
Police officials have warned that thieves are targeting certain models of Acura and Honda vehicles, often using a key fob reprogrammer to gain entry or bypass ignition security mechanism.
Police noted that on the Acura which thieves abandoned after the crash, the steering column had not been peeled and the ignition lock had not been pulled.
Thieves also have been smashing the sunroofs to enter cars, as a broken sunroof may not be as visible as a broken side window while it is being driven, according to police.
The 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District is urging motorists to use a “club” security device to lock the steering wheel in an effort to thwart off thieves.
The number of reported stolen vehicles in the 16th District through Nov. 1 of this year is 446, compared to 437 during the same period in 2025, an increase of 2 percent.
Also in the area, a man reported that five people broke into his work vehicle and one of them threatened him with a gun at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, while it was parked in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue in Gladstone Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.
The man reported that he woke up after he heard a noise outside and saw five people breaking into his work vehicle, according to police. The man reported that he went outside to confront them when one of the suspects pointed a handgun with a laser attachment at him, police said.
The resident added that he then raised his hands and went back inside his home while the people took items from his truck and placed them into a white Honda Civic and a Nissan sport utility vehicle described as possibly a Rogue, according to police.
Police have warned that car thieves and catalytic converter thieves are increasingly armed, a change from about 10 years ago.
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