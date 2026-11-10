Guilty verdict in 2021 murder of 19-year-old woman outside illegal club in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Cook County jury on Nov. 6 found Rusten Reece Relucio guilty of murdering a 19-year-old woman and attempting to kill another person as they were leaving an unlicensed social club near Central and Lawrence avenues on Dec. 5. 2021.

Relucio was accused of standing outside the club and opening fire, shooting Meagan Bilbo, an artist, in the chest. She died from her wounds.

A man, who was identified as her boyfriend, also was shot, but he survived and reportedly testified at the trial.

Thirteen shell casings were found in the area, and the gun used in the deadly shooting reportedly was recovered a couple of months later during the arrest of another man in an apparent unrelated incident. Ballistics later tied the gun to the murder, and prosecutors reportedly argued that it’s not unusual for offenders to discard or transfer weapons after they’ve been used in a crime.

A motive for the shootings reportedly was never established during the trial. Cocaine, marijuana, alcohol and nitrous oxide reportedly were being used at the club, which the city of Chicago shut down after the killing.

Surveillance video from private and police cameras showed Relucio circling back to the scene several times before he fired. He reportedly was a passenger in the Durango that was spotted at the scene, and the driver’s identity reportedly remains unknown.

At a detention hearing in 2022, a prosecutor said that while a video of the shooting does not show facial features of the defendant, other videos from the area show that the shooter is wearing distinctive clothing that matches that of the defendant in the shooting video.

Prosecutors said that the Durango is spotted on many different cameras driving around the area and that surveillance footage from a gas station earlier in the night shows the face of the suspect getting into the Durango, and the clothes worn by the man at the station match those worn by the alleged shooter, prosecutors argued.

There is a distinctive logo on the sweatpants that can be seen on footage from both the gas station and outside of the club when the suspect got into the passenger side of the Durango, according the prosecutors in 2022.

Prosecutors added that the defendant also has a tattoo and two fingers missing, same as the person in the shooting video.

Relucio was 27-years-old at the time of his arrest.

The Area 5 Homicide Investigations Support Team took Relucio into custody on Jan. 26, 2022, without incident at a residence on North Saint Louis Avenue where he reportedly lived.

The defendant reportedly grew up in the Sauganash area.

Sentencing could occur at a Dec. 3 hearing, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Also, defendant Michael Goodman recently received a 40-year-sentence for the murder of 9-year-old Sarabi Medina, who was fatally shot outside her Portage Park home in 2023. Goodman lived in the area and reportedly was under the influence of ketamine at the time of the shooting.

Goodman pleaded guilty.