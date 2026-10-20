by BRIAN NADIG On the Far Northwest Side, alderpersons Samantha Nugent (39th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) appear to have no challengers to their 2027 re-election campaigns, while Ruth Cruz (30th), read story
Aldermen Nugent, Napolitano appear to have no challengers, while Gardiner, Sposato, Cruz face opponents
“I want to thank every resident who offered to sign my petition for re-election and grateful to all the volunteers who assisted with this endeavor. Since 2019, my staff and I have delivered impeccable services to our community in a professional, transparent and timely manner,” Gardiner said in a statement. “I look forward to allowing this democratic process to unfold which enables residents to elect their local leaders.”
Gronkiewicz-Doran issued the following statement:
“This morning we filed more than 1,450 signatures to get on the ballot, which includes signatures from voters in all 29 precincts of the 45th Ward. From Independence Park to Portage Park and Jefferson Park to Edgebrook, voters are excited about our campaign to bring new and energetic leadership to the 45th Ward. Voters in the 45th Ward are ready for an alderperson like S, who treats every resident with respect, and who they know they can trust to prioritize their interests.”
Pouw collected almost 1,700 signatures.
“Neighbors across the 45th Ward want an alderperson who answers the phone, fixes what’s broken and treats everyone with respect,” Pouw said in a statement. “This quarter, voters backed that up with their (campaign) dollars and their signatures. Our community powers this campaign, and we’re just getting started.”
The 45th Ward includes parts of Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, Norwood Park, Edgebrook and Old Irving Park.
Each aldermanic candidate is required to submit at least 473 signatures.
In Chicago’s mayoral race, nominating petitions were filed by Willie Wilson, John Kelly, Mike Quigley, Matt Brewer and Alexi Giannoulias.
Mayor Brandon Johnson has said that plans to seek re-election but did not file on Monday.
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