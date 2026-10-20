Aldermen Nugent, Napolitano appear to have no challengers, while Gardiner, Sposato, Cruz face opponents

by BRIAN NADIG
On the Far Northwest Side, alderpersons Samantha Nugent (39th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) appear to have no challengers to their 2027 re-election campaigns, while Ruth Cruz (30th), Nicholas Sposato (38th) and James Gardiner (45th) have challengers.
Monday, Oct. 19, was the first day candidates could file their nominating petitions for the Feb. 23 municipal election. Monday, Oct. 26, is the last day.
Candidates often file on the first day at 9 a.m. so they will be eligible for a lottery to determine who will be listed first on the ballot for that particular race. Then comes potential challenges to a candidate’s petitions, and some candidates will face removal from the ballot.
Nugent, whose ward includes Sauganash, Forest Glen, Indian Woods, Mayfair and parts of Edgebrook and Gladstone Park, is seeking her third term, while Napolitano, whose ward includes Edison Park and parts of Norwood Park, is seeking his fourth term. No other candidates have filed petitions in those two wards, and no one reportedly has publicly announced their intentions of running.
Napolitano won easily in 2023 with about 73 percent of the vote.
Cruz, whose ward includes parts of Portage Park, is seeking her second term and is being challenged by Judy Velez, a small business owner who has lived in the ward for 14 years.
Sposato, whose is seeking his fifth term, is being challenged by Agnieszka Kozielska, who filed petitions on Monday. Sposato plans to file later this week.
The 38th Ward includes Dunning and parts of Portage Park. In 2023, Sposato defeated four challengers, winning without the need for a runoff election.
In the 45th Ward, two-term incumbent James Gardiner has two opponents, Edgebrook area resident Leah Cunningham Pouw and Jefferson Park resident S Gronkiewicz-Doran.
Gardiner said that he filed close to 3,700 signatures on his nominating petitions.

“I want to thank every resident who offered to sign my petition for re-election and grateful to all the volunteers who assisted with this endeavor. Since 2019, my staff and I have delivered impeccable services to our community in a professional, transparent and timely manner,” Gardiner said in a statement. “I look forward to allowing this democratic process to unfold which enables residents to elect their local leaders.”

Gronkiewicz-Doran issued the following statement:

“This morning we filed more than 1,450 signatures to get on the ballot, which includes signatures from voters in all 29 precincts of the 45th Ward. From Independence Park to Portage Park and Jefferson Park to Edgebrook, voters are excited about our campaign to bring new and energetic leadership to the 45th Ward. Voters in the 45th Ward are ready for an alderperson like S, who treats every resident with respect, and who they know they can trust to prioritize their interests.”

Pouw collected almost 1,700 signatures.

“Neighbors across the 45th Ward want an alderperson who answers the phone, fixes what’s broken and treats everyone with respect,” Pouw said in a statement. “This quarter, voters backed that up with their (campaign) dollars and their signatures. Our community powers this campaign, and we’re just getting started.”

The 45th Ward includes parts of Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, Norwood Park, Edgebrook and Old Irving Park.

Each aldermanic candidate is required to submit at least 473 signatures.

In Chicago’s mayoral race, nominating petitions were filed by Willie Wilson, John Kelly, Mike Quigley, Matt Brewer and Alexi Giannoulias.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has said that plans to seek re-election but did not file on Monday.

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