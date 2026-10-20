Aldermen Nugent, Napolitano appear to have no challengers, while Gardiner, Sposato, Cruz face opponents

by BRIAN NADIG

On the Far Northwest Side, alderpersons Samantha Nugent (39th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st) appear to have no challengers to their 2027 re-election campaigns, while Ruth Cruz (30th), Nicholas Sposato (38th) and James Gardiner (45th) have challengers.

Monday, Oct. 19, was the first day candidates could file their nominating petitions for the Feb. 23 municipal election. Monday, Oct. 26, is the last day.

Candidates often file on the first day at 9 a.m. so they will be eligible for a lottery to determine who will be listed first on the ballot for that particular race. Then comes potential challenges to a candidate’s petitions, and some candidates will face removal from the ballot.

Nugent, whose ward includes Sauganash, Forest Glen, Indian Woods, Mayfair and parts of Edgebrook and Gladstone Park, is seeking her third term, while Napolitano, whose ward includes Edison Park and parts of Norwood Park, is seeking his fourth term. No other candidates have filed petitions in those two wards, and no one reportedly has publicly announced their intentions of running.

Napolitano won easily in 2023 with about 73 percent of the vote.

Cruz, whose ward includes parts of Portage Park, is seeking her second term and is being challenged by Judy Velez, a small business owner who has lived in the ward for 14 years.

Sposato, whose is seeking his fifth term, is being challenged by Agnieszka Kozielska, who filed petitions on Monday. Sposato plans to file later this week.

The 38th Ward includes Dunning and parts of Portage Park. In 2023, Sposato defeated four challengers, winning without the need for a runoff election.

In the 45th Ward, two-term incumbent James Gardiner has two opponents, Edgebrook area resident Leah Cunningham Pouw and Jefferson Park resident S Gronkiewicz-Doran.

Gardiner said that he filed close to 3,700 signatures on his nominating petitions.