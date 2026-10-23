Arrest reported after officers respond to report of catalytic converters being stolen in Old Irving Park

A man was arrested at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, in the 3700 block of North Keeler Avenue, after officers found he allegedly possessed burglary tools, a reported stolen handgun and several suspected stolen catalytic converters, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of two men reportedly stealing catalytic converters and located a vehicle matching a description traveling east on Waveland Avenue, according to police. Officers used their spotlight and the driver was wearing a face mask, and they then tried to conduct a traffic stop, police said.

The driver of the vehicle turned north on to Keeler Avenue and crashed the vehicle into another police vehicle, according to police. The driver of the vehicle fled north on Keeler on foot, and officers were unable to place him into custody, police said.

The other man was placed him into custody, according to police.

Officers recovered a 9-millimeter handgun, a Sawzall tool with several replacement blades and eight catalytic converters from the vehicle, police said.

A serial number check revealed the handgun has been reported stolen, according to police.

The man who fled was described as age 20 to 35, 5-11 to 6-4 and 180 pounds, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Troy A. Thomas, age 32, of the 6800 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to police.

The suspect was charged with possession of burglary tools and theft/lost/mislaid property in connection with the incident, police said.

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