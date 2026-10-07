by BRIAN NADIG A public hearing on the proposed Weber Spur Trail in the Mayfair-Sauganash area will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Student read story
Beacon crosswalk across Caldwell Ave. from Edgebrook area to Bunker Hill Woods in Niles in the works
by BRIAN NADIG
A beacon crosswalk near Tonty Avenue is in the works to help pedestrians safely cross Caldwell Avenue from the Edgebrook and Wildwood neighborhoods to the Bunker Hill Woods entrance, according to Alderman James Gardiner (45th).
“It’s going to slow down traffic,” Gardiner said at the Oct. 1 meeting of the North Edgebrook Civic Association. About 20 people attended the meeting, which was held at the Edgebrook Community Church, 6736 N. Loleta Ave.
Gardiner said that the state is recommending the installation of a “pedestrian hybrid beacon” near the Caldwell-Tonty intersection. It would include flashing lights which would warn motorists to slow down and stop and would be activated by a pedestrian pressing a button.
Gardiner said that the cost would be about $1.2 million and that he is working with local, county and state officials to get funds allocated for the project.
The project’s feasibility is complicated by the multiple jurisdictions involved, Gardiner said. Caldwell is a state road, with the east side located in the city and the west side in Niles, he added.
Caldwell bends near Tonty, making it more difficult for motorists to see pedestrians, and residents have said that a high number of speeding cars make the situation worse.
The Tonty-Caldwell intersection is located along an approximate 1.6-mile stretch of Caldwell where there is no traffic signal. The closest traffic signals are to the south at Devon Avenue and to the north at Touhy Avenue.
A local Girl Scout troop has advocated for safety improvements along Caldwell, presenting Gardiner with a petition.
There is no timetable yet for the beacon’s installation, but “we’re working with our … partners” from the state, county and Niles, Gardiner said.
(photo by Rob Mandik)
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