by BRIAN NADIG At least nine smash-and-grab-style commercial burglaries in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Portage Park were reported to have occurred early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, in the 16th (Jefferson read story
Burglars hit at least 9 businesses in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Portage Park early Wednesday
by BRIAN NADIG
At least nine smash-and-grab-style commercial burglaries in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Portage Park were reported to have occurred early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, and there apparently were additional break-ins in at least two other districts and possibly the suburbs, according to Chicago police.
The incidents appear to have been committed by the same group, as the same red vehicle was seen leaving many of the burglaries, according to police. The burglary crew reportedly started north and worked its way south, breaking glass doors and windows, stealing registers and other items, police said.
The owner of Bottles and Cans Edgebrook, 6401 N. Central Ave., posted video of the aftermath, and said that it was the second time this year the business had been victimized. A window had been smashed, and a door shattered.
Other impacted businesses included The Chocolate Shoppe, 5337 W. Devon Ave., S and J Nails, 5360 W. Devon Ave., Migos Fine Foods, 5044 W. Montrose Ave., Sweet Spot, 4442 N. Milwaukee Ave., Fry The Coop, 4300 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lucky Grill, 4454 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bacci’s Pizza, 4367 N. Milwaukee Ave., and True Value Hardware, 4305 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to police.
Entry may not have been made at all of the locations, police said. A window and door were reported damaged at The Chocolate Shoppe, but entry may not have been gained, as nothing appeared to have been stolen, police said.
It’s possible that other businesses will report a burglary later since some may not open until the afternoon or evening, police said.
Police urge businesses to keep registers open, and with no or little cash, so that the burglars won’t steal the register or damage it while trying to force it open.
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