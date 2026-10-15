Burglars hit dozen businesses in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Avondale early Wednesday

by BRIAN NADIG

About a dozen smash-and-grab-style commercial burglaries in Edgebrook, Jefferson Park and Portage Park were reported to have occurred early Wednesday morning, Oct. 14, in the 16th (Jefferson Park) and 17th (Albany Park) police districts, and there were additional break-ins in other parts of the city and suburbs, totaling about 20 incidents, according to Chicago police.

The incidents appear to have been committed by the same group, as the same red vehicle. Kia, was seen leaving many of the burglaries, according to police. The vehicle, which was stolen, was recovered later in Calumet City, but none of the suspected burglars, believed to be as many as four, were apprehended, police said.

The burglary crew reportedly started north and worked its way south, breaking glass doors and windows, stealing registers and other items, police said. They wore face coverings during the break-ins, police said.

The owner of Bottles and Cans Edgebrook, 6401 N. Central Ave., posted video of the aftermath, and said that it was the second time this year the business had been victimized. A window had been smashed, and a door shattered.

Other impacted businesses included The Chocolate Shoppe, 5337 W. Devon Ave., S and J Nails, 5360 W. Devon Ave., Migos Fine Foods, 5044 W. Montrose Ave., Portage Park Breakfast Place, 5040 W. Montrose Ave., Sweet Spot, 4442 N. Milwaukee Ave., Fry The Coop, 4300 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lucky Grill, 4454 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bacci’s Pizza, 4367 N. Milwaukee Ave., True Value Hardware, 4305 N. Milwaukee Ave., and La Michoacana Chicago, 3591 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to police.

Additional burglaries were reported on the 3300 block of West Belmont Avenue, 2400 and 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, and 2900 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to police.

The burglaries occurred between 5:20 and 6:25 a.m., police said.

Entry was not made at all of the locations, police said. A window and door were reported damaged at The Chocolate Shoppe, but entry may not have been gained, as nothing appeared to have been stolen, police said.

At Lucky Grill, a worker reported that he was inside when the door was smashed and that the intruders fled after he had yelled, police said.

A register, which had a receipt for Bacci’s, was found later in the day in the 1200 block of West LeMoye Street, police said.

Another burglary was reported to have occurred at about 2:45 a.m., also on Oct. 14, at Baladna Jewelry, 4831 N. Kedzie Ave., but instead of a brick or rock thrown to break a door or window, and a stolen vehicle was used to ram the storefront, and about $210,000 in merchandise was reported missing, police said. The vehicle was abandoned nearby, and the incident occurred about 2 1/2 hours prior to the other reported break-ins and is not listed on a community alert issued by police regarding the burglary spree on Wednesday.

Police urge businesses to keep registers open, and with no or little cash, so that the burglars won’t steal the register or damage it while trying to force it open.

In the Oct. 14 burglaries, most business reported very little cash, if any, being stolen. One owner reported loose change missing, another $100, and one restaurant $300.

The estimated damage to doors, windows and registers is expected to be in the thousands for many of the businesses.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) and the 16th District will hold a business safety workshop at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.