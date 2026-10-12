A 23-year-old man reported that he was beaten and robbed during an altercation at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at an after-party at a recording studio at 4803 N. read story
Cafe featuring flower cupcakes opening on Devon Ave. in Edgebrook on Chicago’s NW Side
by BRIAN NADIG
A cafe specializing in flower-shaped cupcakes is planning to open later this year at 5412 W. Devon Ave. in Edgebrook.
Cassandra Rosario, who lives in Jefferson Park, started the made-from-scratch bakery, The Flower Cupcake Co., about 5 years ago after making cupcakes for her daughter’s first birthday party and also providing some to co-workers at her then-pharmacy technician job at a suburban hospital.
The reaction blew her away.
“Seriously, you need to open a cupcake business” was a common theme among the comments, Rosario said.
Why flowers? Her daughter’s middle name is Rose, and Rosario thought Rose-style cupcakes would be perfect for the party.
She eventually got a cottage license from the city of Chicago which allowed her to bake at her home and sell her cupcakes, and other items, including “everyday,” or non-flower cupcakes. She also hosts workshops on creating flower cupcakes.
“They bring a lot of joy (and) are very giftable. They look like real flowers,” but are 100 percent edible, Rosario said of the buttercream toppings. “People light up when they see them.”
The cupcakes can be arranged into a presentation that looks like a bouquet of flowers.
The cupcakes are available in four main flavors: vanilla, chocolate, carrot cake and lemon blueberry.
The cafe will be selling other items, including coffee, iced mocha and a speciality chocolate milk along with New York-style cookies, which she described as chunky, and cake pops. The menu will be all made-from-scratch, she said.
Her bakery will be located in the space formerly occupied by Mona’s Sweet Spot, which sold cakes and a variety of other sweet items. As a result, she said, the storefront’s electrical and plumbing already were set up for a bakery type of business.
Rosario said that she is hopping to open in November that there have been some of those routine construction delays which new businesses often experience.
“I’m really excited to meet … the community.”
For more information, visit The Flower Cupcake Co. Facebook page or www.theflowercupcakeco.com
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by BRIAN NADIG A cafe specializing in flower-shaped cupcakes is planning to open later this year at 5412 W. Devon Ave. in Edgebrook. Cassandra Rosario, who lives in Jefferson Park, read story
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