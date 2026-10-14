Crime Watch: gunfire reported on Berteau, car break-ins reported, robbery reported in store lot

Two men reported that a man fired shots at them at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the 5300 block of West Berteau Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 25-year-old man reported that he was talking to a neighbor, who was sitting inside his parked vehicle, when a man approached them and fired several shots, according to police.

The 36-year-old neighbor reported that he was sitting inside his vehicle when a man approached them and yelled, “Stop stop stop,” pulled out a handgun, then fired multiple shots, which struck his vehicle several times on the driver’s side, driver’s window and front left tire, police said.

The 36-year-old man reported that he fled north in his vehicle on Lockwood Avenue to file a report at the 16th District station when his tire went flat due to the gunshot, according to police.

No injuries were reported and officers recovered multiple shell casings from the street, police said.

The man who fired the handgun was described as White and wearing all black clothing.

A man reported that four people attempted to steal his vehicle at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, while it was parked in an alley of the 7300 block of North Harlem Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he returned to his vehicle and discovered the rear passenger side window was broken and an interior compartment was damaged but nothing was missing, according to police.

The man reported that the wiring system on the vehicle was damaged, police said. A neighbor provided surveillance footage that showed four people wearing all black clothing and two of the people exited a white Acura sedan prior to the theft attempt, according to police.

Detailed descriptions of the four people were not provided, police said.

A man reported that two men stole tools from his work van at about 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the 6200 block of North Navajo Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 37-year-old man reported that about $2,260 worth of tools were stolen from his van while he was inside a home working on a project, according to police.

A witness reported that he was driving by and saw an older dark gray Buick double-parked next to the van and a man was loading tools into the sedan driven by another man, police said.

One man was described as Black, 5-8 to 6-0, and 180 pounds. The driver was described only as Black.

A man was arrested on drug charges at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, in the forest preserve near the 4000 block of North Cumberland Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers were following a vehicle for a person who had a warrant for his arrest and stopped the man in the parking lot of the forest preserve and placed him into custody, police said.

The vehicle allegedly contained 100 grams of a substance suspected of being crack cocaine, 124 pills suspected of being oxycodone, and 25 other pills suspected prescription pills, according to police.

The man was charged with several counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Jaime Soto, age 43, of the 3200 block of North Long Ave.

A man reported that a man robbed him at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in the parking lot of Jewel-Osco, 4734 N. Cumberland Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 38-year-old man reported that he met the man through a digital marketplace and drove from Wisconsin to sell the man a platinum, three-stone engagement ring valued at $13,800, according to police.

The man reported that he originally asked the man to meet him halfway but the man told him he does not drive and suggested they meet in the parking lot “because it was close to his work and home and the area was safe,” police said.

The man reported that he parked in the lot, a man exited the Jewel, approached his vehicle and confirmed he was the man that had arranged to buy the ring, according to police.

The man reported that the man asked to see the appraisal so he gave it to him to verify, then the man asked to see the ring, which he had placed on his own pinky finger, police said. The man reported that when he showed the man the ring, the man grabbed his hand and forced the ring off of his finger, causing a laceration, according to police.

The man reported that the man fled west on foot on Leland Avenue with the ring, police said.

The man was described as age 25 to 30, 5-11 to 6-1 and 170 to 185 pounds, with a dark brown complexion, and wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Jordan shoes.

A Jefferson Park resident reported that he was the victim of financial identity theft and lost approximately $620,000 between April 1, 2026 and Saturday, Oct. 10, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 70-year-old man reported that he was watching videos online when an ad popped up for an investment company so he provided his phone number and a woman called him a short time later, according to police.

The man reported that the woman spoke to him in Polish, convinced him to invest money, he provided his credit card information and initially invested $200, police said. The man reported that he was given the contact information for a man at an investment company and was able to see his investments and financial activity between April and October 2026, according to police.

The man reported that during the past six months he would meet “an individual” in the parking lot of Jewel-Osco, 4729 N. Central Ave., and give the person envelopes containing cash, police said.

The man reported that he refinanced his home and took out a loan to finance his “investment activity,” with a total loss of $620,000, according to police.

The man did not provide a detailed description of the person he gave the cash to, police said.

A woman reported that a man abused a dog at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the 4900 block of North Marmora Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she was visiting a friend when she stepped outside and saw a man without a shirt standing over a black dog, according to police. The woman reported that the man started punching and kicking the dog in the body, then he grabbed the dog and walked into an area home, police said.

The man was described as White/Hispanic and age 65 to 70.

A man reported that several items were stolen from his vehicle between about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and about 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, while it was parked in the 7300 block of North Overhill Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he returned to his vehicle and discovered his vehicle keys and his wallet containing two bank cards, an ID card and $400 was missing, according to police. The man reported that the vehicle was unlocked and he received notifications about three unsuccessful fraud attempts on his two bank cards so he canceled his cards, police said.