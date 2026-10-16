Gunshots, stolen vehicle reported in Portage Park near Pensacola & Laramie on Chicago’s NW Side

Gunshots were heard at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 5200 block of West Pensacola Avenue in Portage Park, at about the same time a stolen vehicle was being driven on the block, according to Chicago police.

A resident reported that a black Infiniti sport utility vehicle was being driven on the block when it struck two parked cars and the male driver then exited the SUV and fled on foot, according to police.

The resident also reported that he heard multiple gunshots at about the same time, and responding officers reported finding multiple shell casings in the area, police said.

A resident told Nadig Newspapers that the gunfire appeared to have been on Laramie Avenue or a nearby alley.

The SUV had been reported stolen, and its license plate was not registered to the SUV, as the plate apparently had been stolen from a different vehicle, police said. Thieves often switch out license plates on stolen cars to avoid immediate detection by a license plate reader.

The driver who fled on foot was described only as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, police said.