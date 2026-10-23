Jefferson Park resident faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting toward CTA security guard, who returned fire

by BRIAN NADIG

A Jefferson Park resident, who has been arrested several times on gun-related charges, was charged this week with attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 15 incident at the Jefferson Park bus terminal in which he allegedly shot toward a private CTA security guard, who reportedly returned fire, according to Chicago police.

Police reported finding 23 shell casings after the early morning incident in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, and one bullet reportedly struck the glass door of a nearby business. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

On the day of the gunfire, police released images of another man and a woman who they said also were involved, but additional information on their possible involvement was not immediately available.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Gabriel Serrano, age 36, of the 5600 block of West Goodman Street, was initially taken into custody shortly after the incident, and the CTA security guard reportedly identified the suspect as one of the shooters, according to police.

However, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reportedly would not approve charges at the time, and he was released from custody, according to police. A top CTA official recently said that the agency had expressed disappointment in that decision.

The CTA guard was being verbally threatened by several individuals, and then walked to his car, and grabbed his gun, police said.

The guard reportedly returned fire after the others had pulled out their weapons, according to the CTA and police.

The guard was legally allowed to have the gun at the time of the incident, according to the CTA and police.

Serrano also was arrested on Aug. 1, and was charged with an alleged annual gun offender registration violation, police said.

Police also have said that there have been issues stemming from a “problem building” on the block where the suspect lives, police said.