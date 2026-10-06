Longtime Jefferson-Edison Park resident & Taft grad Marian Kosel Anderson passes away at 102, remembered for her love of children

by BRIAN NADIG

Marian (Kosel) Anderson, an avid dancer and swimmer with a passion for helping children, grew up in Jefferson Park and graduated from Beaubien Elementary School, Taft High School and Wright College.

She passed away on Sept. 12 at the age of 102 1/2 years old.

At the time, Anderson may have been the oldest living Taft graduate, earning her diploma in January of 1942. The school opened in 1939, with its first graduating class in 1940, and two graduates from the June of 1942 class are believed to be alive and at least one from the June of 1945 class, according to the Taft Alumni Association.

Marian and her sister Louise grew up in a house in the 5200 block of West Carmen Avenue with their parents.

“My grandfather (Hugo) built that house,” said Marian’s son Brian Anderson, one of six siblings. It was later demolished after the family moved in 1967 to a bungalow in the 6600 block of North Ogallah Avenue in Edison Park, where Brian delivered Nadig Newspapers as a child carrier.

While growing up in Jefferson Park, Marian and her sister would often head to the fieldhouse at Higgins and Long avenues and take part in free activities, especially dancing, ballet, tap and gymnastics. “(They) called it walk-up Jeff,” walking to the local park and seeing what was being offered that particular day, Brian said.

Marian played in the band and orchestra at Taft, and one of her band mates, Glenn Jorian, went on to be a Christian music recording artist and Moody bible Institute radio personality after serving as a pilot in World War II, according to Brian, who himself graduated from Taft in 1981.

“He was famously known as ‘the singing pilot,’” during the war, Brian said. “They reconnected as friends later in Cary at Living Grace Community Church.” At age 87, Marian moved out to West Dundee to live with Brian’s family.

Marian’s neighbors, the Lockwood family, operated a summer camp in Williams Bay, WI, and while there someone took Marian to revival tent meeting, and it changed her life, becoming a devout follower of Jesus Christ and always striving to help others, Brian said.

Marian, who served as a deaconess at the former Forest Glen Baptist Church, ran a licensed home daycare and she also became a foster parent to a child who had cystic fibrosis and cerebral palsy, raising him until his twenties when he succumbed to disease.

Extra plates were often set to feed guests and neighbors loved using their family pool, Brian said.

Weston and Marian were married 52 years. “She met him square dancing,” Brian said. They were known to dance at many local venues, including the former Holiday Ballroom in Jefferson and the Edison Park fieldhouse, 6755 N. Northwest Hwy.

They had six children: Carol (Schurz ’68), Larry (Lane Tech ’71), Joy (Taft ’74), Gail (Taft ’75), Brian (Taft ’81) and Jayne (Taft ’84) and eventually 22 grandchildren.

Weston served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during WWII and later worked fixing heating and air conditioning systems and eventually became a union electrician. He passed away in 1999.

Marian was very active until late in life, including keeping up with her swimming. “She drove until she was 96,” Brian said.

A celebration of Marian’s life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Living Grace Community Church, 1500 Silver Lake Road, Cary, IL. Visitation will be available from 9 to 10 a.m.

The family asked that attendees wear something colorful, not black, as Marian’s life will be celebrated.

For those who are unable to attend the celebration of life, there will be an opportunity to visit with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at the church.

Interment will take place at Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines, following Marian’s celebration of life on Saturday.

Pictured below are Marian at a tap dance performance at Jefferson Park in 1941 and at her wedding in 1947