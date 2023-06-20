Permit pending for long-awaited Aldi at 6 Corners, while Amazon Fresh no longer proposed for former Peoples Gas site

by BRIAN NADIG

A permit to build an Aldi grocery store at 3930 N. Kilpatrick Ave. in the Six Corners commercial area is pending, while a previously proposed Amazon Fresh that would have been across from the Aldi does not appear to be moving forward.

The Aldi will be located in a new one-story building today be constructed at Kilpatrick and Milwaukee avenues, directly south of the recently opened 10-story Clarendale Six Corners senior living complex at 4712 W. Irving Park Road.

“Coming soon” signs for Aldi were recently posted on the site. The architectural and fire review is the last item needed for approval before the construction permit can be issued.

In 2015 an Aldi was proposed for Six Corners in the 4900 block of West Irving Park Road, but the store’s proposed location later switched to the Kilpatrick-Milwaukee parcel.

Meanwhile, a grocery store is not “at this time” part of the planned redevelopment of the former Peoples Gas site at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave., said project developer Mitch Goltz of GW Properties.

An Amazon Fresh grocery store had earlier been proposed as an anchor for the proposed retail center, but the project has undergone multiple revisions, including the addition of apartments. A zoning change is required for the development.

Goltz said in May that he is “still working on (revised) plans” that can be shared with the community.