Public hearing on delayed Weber Spur Trail set for Oct. 14 at NEIU; Chicago still needs to acquire land

by BRIAN NADIG

A public hearing on the proposed Weber Spur Trail in the Mayfair-Sauganash area will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the Student Union Building’s Alumni Hall at Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. Saint Louis Ave.

The estimated $70 million project has been delayed for years, and a timetable for the project’s construction is not clear.

The city of Chicago reportedly still has to purchase the 1.7- mile stretch of railroad right-of-way from Union Pacific Railroad. The Lincolnwood portion of the trail opened up in 2017.

The railroad tracks were removed years ago, and the right-of-way has been used as an informal trail by walkers. However, Union Pacific warns against that due to potential hazards, which the multi-use trail’s eventual construction would address.

The public hearing will focus on the preliminary design stage of the project, which is nearing completion. The city Department of Transportation and Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) are hosting the hearing.

U.S. Representative Mike Quigley (D-5) secured an $850,000 federal grant, which is helping to pay for the project’s design, according to Nugent’s office.

The proposed trail would start on its south end near the intersection of Elston and Kimberly avenues in Mayfair and proceed northeasterly to where it would end near the intersection of Devon and Springfield avenues in Peterson Park.

The trail would provide connections to the Elston Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue bike lanes, LaBagh Woods, the North Branch Trail and the Sauganash Trail.

The Weber trail would have seven crossings, four of which would be at existing viaducts and three at-grade. The street level crossings would be at Bryn Mawr, Pulaski Road and Devon.

Completion of the design phase is expected to help facilitate the land acquisition from Union Pacific, according to Nugent’s office.

The width of the right-of-way varies between 40 and 100 feet, according to the transportation department.

For more information, the department asks that inquires sent to project manger Taylor Van Nortwick via e-mail at taylor.vannortwick@cityofchicago.org or by calling 312-744-2632

After the hearing, an online comment form will be available at http://www.chicago.gov/weber-spur-trail

The project has been in the works for at least a dozen years. In 2015, the department held an open house on the project.