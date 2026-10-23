School Board District 1Bcandidates vying for postto represent part of NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Dr. Michelle Pierre and Claudia Peralta are vying to fill the Chicago School Board District 1B seat on Chicago’s Northwest Side that is being vacated by current representative Jennifer Custer, who is not running for reelection.

Pierre, who once served as a school principal in Washington D.C., lost a narrow race in 2024 to Custer, who opted to run for school president in 2026 but later dropped out and it was too late to run for the school board seat.

Peralta is running for the first time. She has worked for both state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) and U.S. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-3).

The district includes all or parts of Sauganash, Portage Park, Montclare and Dunning. The high schools serving the district include Taft, Schurz, Steinmetz and Foreman.

Both candidates want to see strong neighborhood schools in their communities and vow to fight for resources.

Pierre said parents "really like Taft" but that she also wants all the neighborhood high schools in the district to be "great" and be in high demand by local families. She added that families also should maintain the option of applying and choosing to attend selective enrollment and magnet programs.

Pierre also said that she would fight for "fair and transparent" budgets and would share her viewpoints on key issues before voting so that her constituents can give her more feedback. She said that her certificate on education finance from Georgetown University provides her a strong background to review budgets.

"I want to know where all the dollars are going" and to make sure the funds are benefiting students, Pierre said.

Peralta said that her top priorities if elected would be fully funded schools in every neighborhood, protecting and supporting every Chicago Public Schools student and family, and supporting the academic opportunities which students need to succeed.

"Every neighborhood school should have the educators, support staff, facilities and academic opportunities students need to succeed. That includes STEM, arts, dual-language programs, advanced coursework, career and technical education, apprenticeships and dual-credit opportunities.

"We also need to fix our unfair and broken tax system so that the people and industries that have benefited the most pay their fair share, rather than continuing to place the burden on middle-class families. That means putting more resources into the evidence-based funding formula so Chicago and school districts across Illinois receive the funding they need to provide students with a quality education," Peralta said.

Peralta also said that her stances on major issues on the school board would be brought before the community prior to her votes.

While the two candidates may sound somewhat similar on their priorities, whose backing and supporting their campaigns are different.

"I’m not endorsed by Brandon Johnson and the CTU," Pierre said.

Those endorsing Pierre include Alderpersons Felix Cardona (31st), Gilbert Villegas (36th), Nicholas Sposato (38th), Samantha Nugent (39th) and James Gardiner (45th), the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 and the Chicago Tribune. She’s also backed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools.

Peralta has been endorsed by several Northwest Side elected officials, including LaPointe, Ramirez, Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th) and state Senator Robert Martwick (D-10), and many labor groups, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, SEIU Illinois State Council, the Chicago Teachers Union, Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2, Illinois Nurses Association, IBEW Local 134, Iron Workers Local 63, Operating Engineers Local 399, Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council, LiUNA and Painters District

Council 14.

On the issue of who should be the next school board president, Pierre said that she would like to see Jessica Biggs take that position. Also running for president are Hilario Dominguez and Victor Henderson. Pierre said that Biggs has a good grasp of what’s needed for Chicago schools given her background as a former principal and that as a current district school board member she has the experience to navigate the board in the right direction.

Peralta said that her focus is on earning the trust of District 1B families and that at this time she doesn’t want to weigh in on the question who she’d like to see be the next board president.

The 2026 election marks the first time in the city’s history that all seats on the school board will be elected. Currently the board has 21 members, with 11 being appointed by Mayor Johnson.

Also on the Far Northwest Side is District 1A, which features incumbent Ed Bannon versus retired Chicago police officer Margie Luczak. District 1A includes Edgebrook, Norwood Park, Edison Park and parts of Jefferson Park and Dunning.